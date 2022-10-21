The city of Westmount has unveiled a 100-year-old time capsule, revealing a plethora of historic items from 1922. Westmount head of archives and document management Anthony Chiasson has been working on the project since 2015 after learning that the capsule had been hidden with city hall’s cornerstone. A specialized crew was required to examine and carefully dismantle the century-old wall, with the pandemic delaying their efforts. The capsule was found in a specific slot that was constructed to protect it from weather conditions and other natural occurrences.
The box was fully explored on Friday, finding a variety of historic objects inside. A copy of the Daily Star newspaper dated October 14th, 1922, was found inside, along with some money and a $5 gold piece. Urban planning documents were also found which included a full employee list, a copy of then Westmount mayor P.W. McLagan's speech celebrating the cornerstone being completed, as well as a document containing the city’s 1921 annual report. Photographs and postcards were found in flawless condition, showcasing never-before-seen pictures of Westmount public areas from the early 20th century.
The contents of the capsule will be put on display for the general public to view.
