The city of Westmount has confirmed to media that it has been the victim of computer hacking.
La Presse reported on Monday that a prominent group of hackers, Lockbit, claimed to have stolen 14 terabytes of data from the city, and reportedly threatening to release the data within two weeks.
According to La Presse, which spoke with Mayor Christina Smith, city staff noticed a problem on Sunday, but it was the journalist who reportedly informed the city’s head of information technology that cyberpirates claimed responsibility. The report states that Westmount has not received contact from the group as is typical with ransomware attacks.
According to the report, an employee reported an issue over the weekend and some machines were shut down as a preventative measure. The city is being assisted by the Quebec Federation of Municipalities.
On Monday afternoon, the city’s web page, which apparently has not been affected, a notice simply reads “Please note that due to a technical issue, the City’s email service is unavailable. The IT Department is currently working to resolve this situation. Some City departments can be reached by telephone. Click here to view the City’s directory. More information to come. Thank you for your understanding.”
