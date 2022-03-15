Westmount high hosts Holocaust exhibit

Beginning next week, the lobby of Westmount High School will play host to a traveling Holocaust exhibition.
The exhibit, which focuses on survivors and their stories, will be at the school until the end of March. Over the next two weeks, all students and staff will have the opportunity to visit the exhibit at their leisure, and teachers will also schedule class visits throughout the day.
For students, the exhibit builds upon prior lessons on the Holocaust. As Holocaust education is a mandatory component of the EMSB curriculum, Spiritual and Community Animators provide age-appropriate Holocaust education throughout the year. Students regularly receive in-person or virtual visits from Holocaust survivors, attend field trips to the Montreal Holocaust Museum as well various other lessons via books, movies and digital platforms.
