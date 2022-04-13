Westmount garden waste depot opens

The city of Westmount’s Belvedere Road garden waste depot will be open as of Tuesday, April 19, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The depot will only be accessible to landscaping contractors with a city permit. Door-to-door green waste collection takes place from Monday to Thursday, depending on the sector.
Please note that garden waste contaminated by any other type of waste will be entirely refused.
Accepted materials include residue from the spring garden clean-up and other landscaping activity, from de-thatching your lawn, from your vegetable garden or fruit trees.
Also accepted are small branches up to 5 cm in diameter, not exceeding 1.2 meters in length that are bundled and tied with natural twine (no plastic cords), and weeds and grass trimmings.
Refused materials include branches larger than 5 cm in diameter and longer than 1.2 meters; branches tied with plastic rope; residues in plastic bags; paper bags or containers heavier than 20 kilograms (50 pounds); rocks and pebbles.
The city is reminding residents that it is strictly prohibited to dispose of green waste or any other type of waste in public garbage cans or on public spaces under penalty of fines, and that surveillance and ticketing around its territory has been increased to fight illegal dumping.
The city reserves the right to deny access to the Belvedere depot to any contractor not complying with the above guidelines or any other municipal by-law.
For more information, visit westmount.org/green-waste and consult the interactive collection schedule map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.