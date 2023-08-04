Westmount denounces union "misinformation"

The city of Westmount says its striking blue-collar union is engaging in misinformation. As the strike by Westmount’s blue collar union enters its fifth week, workers’ demonstrations have had significant implications, affecting both residents and merchants, particularly small business owners who have faced financial challenges, says the City. “While we acknowledge and respect their right to demonstrate, there have been instances where the noise levels far exceed what is legal in Westmount, and we condemn such actions” reads a city statement.
“It has also come to our attention that there is misinformation circulating among the public that needs clarification.”
Reiterating that the city is open and available for negotiations, the administration says it “proactively reached out to the union, showcasing our dedication to finding a mutually beneficial solution” even before the previous collective agreement expired. “Throughout, the City’s negotiating committee has consistently responded promptly to the union’s requests and queries, demonstrating a commitment to facilitating the negotiation process. The reason that we are so long without a contract, the union didn’t make itself available during the pandemic.”
“The flyers distributed to the public by some blue-collar members have contained false statements” reads the notice, insisting any statement suggesting that Mayor Christina Smith has refused salary raises during the ongoing negotiations “is categorically false.”
Throughout negotiations, says the city, the union presented specific requests and a tentative agreement was reached and recommended by their own leadership on each of these granted items:
Request for better work scheduling; increase in the employers’ contribution to their insurance; salary increase; consideration of essential work of Hydro Westmount employees; permanence for several employees; adjustment of several bonuses, vacation pay and miscellaneous payments.
“Our salary offers are far superior to those of the past and compare favourably with other cities. Additionally, we want to emphasize that the renovations of the workers’ mess hall remain a priority within the City’s 2024 projects and will be recommended by the Mayor. While we have diligently addressed their requests, we remain firm on the final offer the City has brought forth, it is disheartening to note that the union has not honoured their tentative agreement.”
Furthermore, says the Smith administration, “We are disappointed by the current behaviour, false statements, and tactics employed by the union during these negotiations. Such actions do not reflect a respectful and productive approach to resolving the issues at hand. Respect is a two-way street, and we firmly believe that all parties involved should conduct themselves in a manner that fosters constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.”
