Westmount commemorated Queen Elizabeth II this past Saturday, firing two refurbished British cannons at the Westmount Athletic Grounds. The Westmount Battery conducted the ceremony in front of some 150 people. The pair of cannons date back to 1810 when king George III was the monarch. This was the first time since Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897 they have both been fired. A single cannon was fired this past June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
According to the president of the Westmount Battery Patrick Martin, the cannons are front-end loaded and became obsolete when faster breech-loaded cannons were invented. They came to Canada in the 1850s. The cannons had been kept in Westmount Park since the end of the 19th century, but due to the carriages decaying they had to be removed from the premises in the 2000s and stored away. Martin and a group of volunteers worked together with the 2nd Field Artillery Regiment to have the cannons restored, utilizing plans from the original design from 1810 as their basis.
Martin said that even though over 1,000 cannons from this series were made, the only two with consecutive serial numbers that still remain are the ones utilized in the ceremony. Vice-president of the Westmount Battery and retired honorary colonel of the 2nd Field Artillery Regiment Charles de Kovachich explained that the ceremony was to honour the Queen. The Queen was captain-general of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery.
Three rounds were fired. Westmount MNA Jennifer Maccarone fired the first round, Westmount Mayor Christina Smith fired the second round and former Westmount councillor George Bowser fired the third round.The cannons were filled with gunpowder not cannonballs.
