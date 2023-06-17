There will be no Fête Nationale and Canada Day festivities in Westmount this year.
The city of Westmount's blue-collar workers, who are members of the Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal - section Local 301, have announced an indefinite strike starting on Thursday, June 22, the work stoppage impacting certain city services and activities.
Garbage, recycling, and compost collections will continue as scheduled, and the municipal pool will remain open, but the following services may be affected:
Yard waste collection: Service will be interrupted and bulky waste collection for the first week of July has been cancelled.
The Belvédère depot will be open to contractors with city permits and residents with proof of residency. Residents and contractors are strongly encouraged to utilize the depot to prevent yard waste from accumulating in the area. The depot operates Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Operating hours for the Conservatory and library have been adjusted: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday. The Conservatory and library will also be closed on June 24-25-26 and July 1-2-3.
“The city remains committed to finding a resolution to the ongoing negotiations,” reads a city release. “We share the common goal of reaching a prompt and satisfactory resolution, and it is our priority to achieve a fair and respectful agreement that recognizes the dedication and contributions of our blue-collar workers while considering the impact on their work-life balance and overall well-being.”
