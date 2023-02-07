Westmount’s 124 blue-collar workers have begun a two-day strike from lasting until Thursday, February 9th. The strike commenced at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The strikers are members of the Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal, a local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and affiliated with the FTQ.
Mediation has already begun between the union and the city. The two-day strike can be increased to become an unlimited strike. The union hopes the prospect of an extension to the strike will put more pressure on the city. The CUPE has reported that the main issues in the dispute are work schedules and wages. The collective agreement expired on December 31st, 2019.
