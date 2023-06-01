After two recent brief walkouts, 124 blue collar workers from the city of Westmount begin a week-long strike today. Members of the Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal (CUPE 301), voted in favor of an indefinite general strike on November 22, a mandate they will not hesitate to use if a settlement is not reached soon. “The City of Westmount's salary offers are simply unacceptable” said Local 301 president Jean-Pierre Lauzon. “We are talking here about impoverishing the employees. The City tells us that it is in good financial health, so why not share a little with the men and women who proudly serve the City of Westmount?”
The main issues of the dispute relate to working hours and wages, and the union wants Mayor Christina Smith “to give a real push to end this negotiation. The citizens of Westmount must know that if the workers are not properly remunerated, the services will suffer; and with the arrival of the summer season, it would be a shame not to be able to take advantage of all the beauty of the city.” The last Westmount blue collar collective agreement expired on December 31, 2019.
Since November 2021, 17 negotiation meetings and four conciliation meetings have been held with union representatives to renew the City’s blue-collar collective agreement said Smith in a statement in March. “The employer, the City of Westmount, has always been available to meet with the union and has adapted when union spokespersons have changed. In keeping with the procedures set out in the Labour Code, City Council wishes to keep the discussions at the negotiating table and does not intend to negotiate publicly or in the media.”
Smith noted that the parties are currently in a conciliation process. “Rest assured that the City Council and I are following this process closely and are aware of the discussions at the negotiating table… We wish that the discussions will take place in good faith, as required in the Labour Code.”During the strike, some city services will be interrupted or affected: Bulky items collection from June 5 to 9 has been moved to the following week, from June 12 to 16; garden waste collection will not take place; the opening of the pool will be postponed to June 10 and the clay tennis courts will be playable but not fully maintained. The Belvedere Depot will be closed and maintenance operations in parks, sports fields, and streets will be interrupted. Garbage, recycling and compost collections are not affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.