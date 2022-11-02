A new exhibition commemorating Remembrance Day focuses on the contribution of Westmount residents to Canada’s war effort from World War I to the present.
“Westmount at War” runs until November 13 at the Royal Montreal Regiment Armoury.
The RMR Museum, an institution dedicated to the preservation of the rich military and cultural heritage of the RMR, launched the physical and online exhibition on Thursday. The physical exhibit features eight bilingual interpretive panels reflecting Westmount’s eight electoral districts, and historical artefacts including miliary equipment, ‘home front’ items – ration books, propaganda posters, etc. and photographs. The online exhibition features an interactive map (https://map.rmrmuseum.com/ that allows visitors to explore the military history hidden in Westmount’s streets, including soldiers’ homes, historic monuments and other significant sites.
“This Remembrance Day, we are looking back at our local history,” says Colin Robinson, Former Commanding Officer, RMR. “The RMR was founded in 1914 at the outbreak of WWI and has been based on Ste-Catherine Street in Westmount ever since.” For more than a century says Robinson, Westmount residents have made a major contribution to the Regiment and all branches of the armed forces. “This year, we honour the service and sacrifice of all veterans, with a special focus on the longstanding special relationship between Westmount and the RMR. We invite citizens, educators and students to visit us. Lest we forget.”
“Westmount at War” is open to the public and runs until November 13 at the Royal Montreal Regiment Armoury, 4625 Ste-Catherine W. Open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. weekdays, and 12 noon – 4 p.m. on weekends, admission is free.
