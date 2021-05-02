Westbury social housing project moves forward

A new social housing project in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will be home to some 200 people if borough council votes on a financial package for the Westbury project Monday night.
“At our next borough council we will be asked to vote on an initiative that could change the reality of hundreds of families” says Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.
The project would see 121 new units managed by Les Fondations du quartier, which already operates a 98-unit building on Labarre, constructed as part of a social housing agreement with the Triangle project.
The new housing includes 64 1-bedroom, 30 2-bedroom, 15-3 bedroom and a dozen 4-bedroom units, targeting singles and families of all sizes.
It's been more than four years since the Westbury development project sought to re-classify the former Armstrong plant site east of Décarie as a mixed commercial and residential project, along with an agreement to include social and community housing to ensure that two plots of land were transferred from the developer to the city at an advantageous price.
“The problem in the area is there are a lot of developments but really nothing for those who already live there,” said Montgomery, “particularly the more vulnerable population such as in the Mountain Sights area. This project will bring some housing to those desperately in need of it. Residents of Côte-des-Neiges have clearly expressed their need for more social and affordable housing.”
The site has been designated and all that remains is a financial package for the project to go ahead, and the city’s housing service is asking the borough for a contribution of $1,673,661 from its Inclusion Fund which council will vote on next week. The rest of the cash comes from Quebec, but if the project fails to complete its financial package, it will not obtain funding from the Société d’habitation du Québec and will have to be abandoned or postponed.
