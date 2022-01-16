West Island's Broady brothers skate for Alzheimer Society

Brothers Mark and Scott Broady skated for 9 hours and 26 minutes to benefit of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal on Saturday. The Broady brothers were taking part again this year in the yearly ‘’1926 Skate Challenge’’ at the Maisonneuve Park skating rink from 8:00 am to 7:26 pm, in order to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and collect funds for the Alzheimer Society.
Gaston Gingras, former Montreal Canadiens defencemen, joined the brothers on the ice for two hours in support of the cause, from 9:15 to 11:15 am.
The “1926 Skate Challenge” was initiated by Steve McNeil as a tribute to his mother, Eunice, who was born in 1926 and lived with dementia. Each year for the last 8 years, Steve skates for 19 hours and 26 minutes in many cities across Canada to raise funds for the cause and show support to all the caregivers across the country who are looking after loved ones living with Alzheimer’s.
Steve and the Broady brothers invited supporters to make a symbolic donation of $19.26 or more to the Alzheimer Society of Montreal. The funds raised during the challenge will be invested in services and activities dedicated to people living with a neurocognitive disorder and their caregivers.
The Broadys are hockey enthusiasts and committed citizens in the West Island community. They have raised over $300,000 over the past nine years to the benefit of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal.
Steve McNeil is a recreational hockey referee from Ontario who initiated the movement "1926 Skate Challenge" as a tribute to his mother, who was born in 1926 and lived with dementia. Visit his Website : www.1926Skate.com.
