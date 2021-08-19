Worlclass wrestling champion, Seyed Mostafa Salehizadeh came to Montreal in 2019 to train at TriStar gym.
With very litte knowledge in English or French, he showed up at TriStar a day after his arrival in 2019 and has remained a resident in the dormitory there ever since.
A fierce and decorated wrestler, Salehizadeh has yet to find an opponent willing to face him since his arrival.
"Anyone who wants to fight him, come and we will pay," ESS management co-founder, Robbie Stein said.
Alone in Canada, faced with the Covid-19 crisis shortly after his arrival, he was informally adopted by his manager, Robbie Stein's mother, Sandra Laxer-Stein as the two refer to each other as mother and son.
"Robbie and Mostafa became brothers," Sandra said. People often ask how he can be her son since he is from Iran to which Sandra replies "It makes no difference where he is from - he is an amazing human being and my family fell in love with him."
"We want to help him achieve his goals because he deserves it," Sandra told The Suburban.
He won gold seven times in multiple competitions since 2013 and is a two-time champion of the Greco-Roman wrestling World Cup.
Since he began training at TriStar, he has incorporated boxing into his skill set. He also served as a training partner for UFC fighter, Tanner Boser.
Salehizadeh and his adoptive family hope that he will soon find a challenger to compete against him in MMA (mixed martial arts). In the meantime, the champion continues to grow his skillset, while waiting patiently for a challenge to kick off his MMA career right here in Montreal.
"Mostafa is extremely talented and he can count on our support to make it to the top of his potential," Salehizadeh's adoptive uncle, Mark Laxer said to The Suburban.
