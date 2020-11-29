The West Island Women’s Shelter “SHELTER ME” Campaign was launched at the Ritz-Carlton on Friday. The campaign coincides with the international 12 DAYS OF ACTION TO END VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN. I have been involved with the Shelter’s major fundraising event - the “Pumps & Peals” Gala - since its inception and was pleased to MC it last year. This year due to Covid there will be no Gala. But well known activist attorney Brigitte Garceau of Beaconsfield, has assumed the Presidency in this the Shelter’s 40th anniversary year, and together with a remarkable board and in concert with Vice-President Jacqueline McGowan and Treasurer Catina Sicoli Masciotra have devised novel initiatives to keep the fundraising robust.
That fundraising has never been more necessary particularly with the loss of the some $200,000 raised by the Gala. The Shelter is the biggest in the Greater Montreal Area. And it has never been more needed. One of the sad effects of lockdown has been a dramatic surge in conjugal violence. The “SHELTER ME” Campaign seeks to raise funds to expand needed capacity. The Shelter has handled 9000 calls this year up from its average of 6000. It also delivers 140 hours of counselling services per week through its External Services.
The launch was kept small for social distancing purposes but did include some of the community leaders and major donors who have led through the years. Sen.Tony Loffreda was Honorary Chair since the start of the Gala and since his ascension to the Senate, he is still involved but under the title of Honorary Guest and is a personal donor. He was presented with a numbered replica of sculptor Paul Lancz’ “La Tendresse” as a gift of appreciation for all he has done.
Another highlight of the launch was Israeli Consul-General David Levy presenting Garceau with the consulate’s contribution to the Shelter continuing his initiative of supporting - morally and materially - frontline aid organizations as he has done with Nakuset’s Resilience Project and the late Father John Walsh’s Nazareth Community. Other attendees and donors were longtime supporters Libby Broady and her son Mark of Team Broady with Royal Lepage Realtors, Guzzo Theatres CEO and Dragon’s Den’s “Mr. Sunshine” Vince Guzzo and President of Heward Investment Management, James Heward.
Longtime leading donor Terry Pomerantz could not make the launch but did make his usual generous contribution. And CIBC made its annual exceptionally significant donation. Two exceptional Montreal leaders Transcontinental Chair Isabelle Marcoux and activist-philanthropist Brian Bronfman became first-time donors this year and they were mentioned with sincerest thanks. WIWS Treasurer Catina Sicoli Masciotra and Board Member Mariam Ishak also participated. Other long-time major donors who could not attend due to the current situation but whose help was warmly mentioned were Jack Dym of Montreal Pipe & Piling, Colcofin Financial’s Jack and Philip Cola, Delmar International’s Rob Cutler, Enzo and Angelo Masciotra from Montreal Tractor, Mike Sutherland and Sylvain Vinet from CIBC,Andrew Legault of CNC Automation, Elois Venegas board member of United Auto, Shelter VP Jacqueline McGowan CIBC Community General Manager, John Polcari from RBC, and the Royal Lepage Shelter Foundation which continues its fundraising efforts throughout the year.
Very special thanks were offered to Ritz-Carlton owner Andrew Torriani and public affairs and special events coordinator Katia Piccolino for making the Grand Marnier Lounge available with all the services that were needed. It was truly exceptional. Garceau expressed the hope that everyone will be as generous as possible in this Campaign. A donation of any amount can be made at the Shelter’s website WIWS.CA and for a minimum $25 donation contributors will receive one of the Shelter’s 40th Anniversary umbrellas.
