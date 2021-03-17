West Island Round-Up

DorvalNEW EXHIBITION: The city has announced that a new exhibition, The Arrow Sash at Your Fingertips, can be seen online and is at the Dorval Museum of Local History and Heritage until May 9. The museum reopened March 3. “Visits will be possible upon reservation only, by phone (514 633-4314) or by email (musee@ville.dorval.qc.ca),” says a city announcement. “Wearing a mask remains mandatory for visitors age 10 and over who wish to circulate inside any municipal building that is accessible to the public. For children ages two to nine, the mask is strongly recommended. No masks will be distributed by the municipality at entrances.” The exhibition itself explores a “key element of the Quebec folklore traditional costumes which was highly popularized by the one and only Bonhomme Carnaval: the arrow sash. Did you know that the arrow sash has been proudly worn in Quebec since New France? This garment has become a symbol of French-Canadian and Metis cultures and has survived many eras. Worn by travellers in the 18th century, by members of the Montreal Snowshoe Club in the 19th century, and recognized as part of Quebec’s intangible heritage in the 21st century, the arrow sash has become a “key symbol” that Quebec residents proudly wear on special occasions, such as the Quebec Winter Carnival.”
Dollard des OrmeauxREM WORK ON SUNNYBROOKE: The city announced that, as part of the process of converting level into overhead crossings for the REM light rail route, eight months of work this spring and summer will include the “relocation of underground public utilities, the lowering of Sunnybrooke Boulevard by 1.2 metres at the station intersection, the construction of abutments and approaches to the new railway viaduct, pavement restoration and installation of the new bridge’s beams.” The impact on traffic will include the “long-term narrowing of lanes with pedestrian and cyclist access maintained at all times; complete closure of the westbound lane, including the closure of the sidewalk and contraflow in the other direction — pedestrians will be redirected on the sidewalk in the eastbound direction; and there will be signage for a detour route in case of complete closures.” As well, while the work “will generate noise, vibration, dust and a high volume of truck traffic, appropriate mitigation measures to minimize noise and dust will be implemented based on the work in progress. Long-term traffic barriers may be put in place to ensure safety at the construction zones.”
Pointe ClaireREHABILITATION OF FORMER ILLEGAL PCB STORAGE SITE: The city announced that the former illegal PCB storage site at 86–88 Hymus Boulevard has undergone a “full and definitive rehabilitation, as confirmed by the Ministère du Développement durable, de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques.” Pointe Claire Mayor John Belvedere and his council announced. The Mayor said “city council and I are satisfied that all of the work included in the rehabilitation plan has been carried out in such a way that this situation is fully and definitively resolved. For nearly eight years, we, like the government, have maintained the same commitment and firm determination to ensure that the site is quickly secured and then rehabilitated according to the best excavation, disposal and site rehabilitation procedures. This situation is now resolved to the the city’s satisfaction. Some 21,342 metric tons of contaminated soil were excavated and then disposed of in authorized sites, in accordance with the rehabilitation plan submitted by the owner and approved by the Ministry. Observation wells have been installed to monitor groundwater quality over the next three years.”
KirklandPEDESTRIAN, BIKER SAFETY ADVISORY: In advance of warmer weather and a possible adjustment to the red zone 8 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew, the city issued a safety advisory. “Pedestrians and bikers are responsible for ensuring they are visible by other road users at all times, especially at night when visibility is reduced,” an advisory says. “It is one of the most important things to remember to ensure safe arrival at a destination. To be more visible, it is recommended to wear light-coloured clothing equipped with reflective strips that make the light from a car’s headlights bounce back to the driver. At night, motorists will generally notice a pedestrian or cyclist from a distance of 30 m. Adding a reflective device increases that distance to 150 m, thereby increasing the driver’s reaction time....To further increase one’s visibility at night, another good idea is to wear a reflective vest such as those worn by road signalmen and to carry a flashlight.”
Pierrefonds-Roxboro5TH AVENUE NORTH DIKE UPDATE: Mayor Jim Beis told the March 8 borough council meeting, in response to questions from area residents, that the borough has been in discussions for the past two years with light-rail REM line authorities, “explaining to them the urgency of creating a permanent dike” to prevent flooding, where the temporary dike sits, approximately, on 5th Avenue. We hope to be able to resolve this issue once the eventual REM line gets placed, to have an integrated permanent dike that will protect, once and for all, that area, especially in the northern part of Roxboro, which has been known to flood, through the ‘70s, even.” To see the entire March 8 council meeting, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=TP0aY-phgpc.
LachineA TREE FOR LIFE REMINDER: The borough is reminding residents that “if you are the lucky parent of a baby born in 2020, the borough of Lachine is giving you an opportunity to dedicate a new tree to your newborn child by registering for the A Tree for Life program. You will then get a free tree to plant on the grounds of your home located in Lachine. You may register between now and April 1, 2021 inclusively. To do so, just fill out the enclosed form and email it to lachine@ville.montreal.qc.ca or send it by regular mail to: Bureau Accès Montréal, 1800 boulevard Saint-Joseph, Lachine (Québec) H8S 2N4. You must enclose proof of residence in Lachine, a piece of identification of at least one of the child’s parents as well as the child’s birth certificate.”
Ste. Anne de BellevueFIREPLACE DECLARATION: The city reminded residents that “all owners of a solid fuel burning appliance or fireplace in the territory , even if this appliance was installed a long time ago, must complete a declaration form and submit it to the city. The deadline for completing the mandatory declaration is June 8, 2021. The City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue wishes to create a register of all solid fuel burning appliances on its territory in order to have a better portrait of the situation for future decisions and in order to be able to communicate better with owners in the event of regulatory changes.” joel@thesuburban.com
