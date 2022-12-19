Members of the National Assembly Monsef Derraji (Nelligan), Gregory Kelley (Jacques-Cartier) and Brigitte B. Garceau (Robert-Baldwin), have given joint financial support in the amount of $25,000 to West Island food banks. The recipients are On Rock Community Services, West Island Mission and West Island Assistance Fund.
The MNAs believe that the “face of poverty” has changed, now characterized by small families, single mothers, children, workers, students and seniors. There are currently 600,000 Quebecers who are monthly users of food banks.
The MNAs funding will allow the food banks to offer much-needed assistance and support to the area’s most vulnerable residents. Over and above this support, the MNAs took advantage of the opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of these three organizations and thanked their members and volunteers for all they do.
Mr.Derraji is Official Opposition House Leader and said that, “As a Member of the National Assembly, it is important to serve as an example and to encourage my fellow citizens to generously give to food banks and to volunteer their valuable time to help these organizations fulfill their mandate. Poverty exists everywhere in Quebec and unfortunately the West Island is not excluded, hence the importance of each others’ actions.”
Mr. Kelley, Official Opposition Critic for Social Solidarity and Community Action, said that, “Given recent increases in the price of food, we know there is enormous pressure on our most vulnerable neighbours. We want to reiterate our call upon the government to invest more funds in food banks, especially during this inflationary crisis.”
Ms.Garceau, Official Opposition Critic for the Status of Women, Families and Youth Protection, stressed that, “In light of the post-pandemic context, and the current economic crisis fuelled by the unprecedented increase in the price of consumer products, the demands on food banks are tremendous and they are often the last resort for individuals and families facing difficulties.”
