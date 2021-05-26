West Island cell phone case appeal dismissed

Superior Court Judge Gary Morrison has dismissed a motorist's appeal of an October 2020 Montreal Municipal Court judgment in which he was found guilty of using a cell phone while driving at the corner of Hymus near Sources in Pointe Claire. The infraction was issued at around 5 p.m. April 10, 2019.
The appellant "denies that he was holding his cellular telephone while driving," according to the court document. "He acknowledged that he was using the GPS function on his phone and while stopped at a red light, he 'was looking down' at his GPS to see if it was still on track or if there was congestion up ahead. The cellular telephone was located on the console of his vehicle."
The prosecutor, representing the City of Montreal, only submitted the infraction and an "abbreviated" report as evidence. The report claimed the phone was in the hand of the motorist" and that "defendant mentioned that he had his telephone in his hands to answer a call."
The motorist countered that the Municipal Court judge erred by not requiring the prosecution to have the burden of proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt and that it was not proven the law was violated.
Judge Morrison ruled that while the Municipal Court judge found that the defendant was not holding the cell phone, contrary to the police report, the motorist "admitted that he used the cellular telephone, as mentioned above, by looking down at it in order to verify on the GPS function of his cellular telephone the status of the traffic ahead.
"Appellant has failed to demonstrate any palpable and overriding error in the treatment and appreciation of that proof by the judge in first instance," the Superior Court judge wrote, adding that the phone should have been mounted if it was to be looked at.
The judge pointed out that the prohibition involves "distractions while driving. "In the context of section 443.1 (2)(b) HSC, a physical integration or attachment is required, and that is not accomplished by simply leaning a cellular phone or other device against a structural component of a road vehicle."
The motorist argued that "the prosecutor must prove that the phone is not fixed. The judge ruled that "with all due respect, Appellant’s own admission that the phone was simply tilted in the central console or only sitting in a cupholder would be sufficient to enable the judge in first instance to reasonably conclude, as he did, that Appellant had not satisfied the requirement of subsection 2(b). Appellant has failed to demonstrate the existence of an error in law."
