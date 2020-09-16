The latest Quebec health department statistics indicate that suburban instances of new COVID-19 cases remained low in late August and early September.
However, these statistics do not include cases in “closed milieus,” such as seniors homes, hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.
In Côte St. Luc, there were less than five cases (an exact number is not provided if there are less than five cases) from Aug. 25 to 31, and less than five cases from Sept. 1 to 7.
In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases went from less than five in the last week of August to 20 in early September.
In Dorval, new cases went from less than five in late August to zero in early September. Kirkland’s statistics were similar to CSL’s, less than five new cases in each of the two weeks. The same applied to Town of Mount Royal.
In Pointe Claire, new cases went from less than five to zero, while Westmount had less than five new cases in each of the two weeks.
Amongst west end and West Island boroughs, CDN-NDG had 20 new cases in late August and 21 in the first week of September, Lachine had less than five new cases in each of the two weeks while LaSalle increased from six to 13 cases.
L’Île Bizard-Ste. Geneviève had no new cases each of the two weeks, while Outremont increased from less than five new cases to eight, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro jumped from less than five to six new cases. St. Laurent’s new cases decreased slightly from 15 to 13, while Verdun had eight new cases each of the two weeks.
Montreal North, went from 10 to 25 new cases; Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, from seven to 19 new cases; and Rosemont-La Petite Patrie, from 12 to 23. Downtown Ville Marie had 25 new cases each of the two weeks.
