Short and medium-term solutions are urgently needed for the area of Décarie Boulevard and Jean Talon, Vézina, Plamondon and Van Horne as a Cavendish link will take years to complete, traffic expert Rick Leckner says.
Leckner was part of a well-attended municipal forum on traffic hosted by CSL councillor Dida Berku, which featured Mayors Mitchell Brownstein of Côte St. Luc and Alan DeSousa of St. Laurent whose municipalities are most affected by the Cavendish Link issue.
Leckner, now a CSL resident, said the Cavendish link has been discussed for decades, and while progress has been made in terms of planning and process, “my concern is no matter what’s envisaged, it’s going to take time.
“In the meantime, on a daily basis, people are hostages within Côte St. Luc and Hampstead,” he said. “It’s great at election time to have all these ideas, and yes, there’s been progress, but we need an immediate Plan B. We can’t wait for all of these things to happen — you’re talking years from now. By the time BAPE (environmental) hearings [next year] are fixed, by the time the planning is completed and the construction starts and ends, I estimate easily five years.”
Leckner added that there is “unbelievable development” happening or planned in the area, including the Westbury project, a potential Décarie Square redevelopment, and the planned Hippodrome housing and mega Royalmount projects. The Cité Midtown project in St. Laurent, near Décarie, is well underway.
“We’re just adding thousands and thousands and thousands of people without any overall plan,” Leckner emphasized. “There has been such an irresponsible approach to this thing, it’s not to be believed. We have problems getting emergency vehicles through. We have problems at Vézina, Plamondon and Van Horne, but it stems, in part, from what’s going on at the northbound Décarie service road at Jean Talon. The city needs to come up with some kind of configuration. I have some ideas, but we need to have things done on a trial basis to see what may work.
“The other political reality is the problems are within Côte St. Luc and Hampstead, and the solution lies within the City of Montreal. We need everybody to come together with some interim solutions. Otherwise, we’re destined to sit in growing traffic for the next many years. This should be done on a parallel basis with the planning of Cavendish — short and mid-term solutions to the current problems.”
Leckner sent proposed solutions to Côte des Neiges-NDG and Mayor Valérie Plante’s office. They include:
• Prohibit parking and stopping on the south sides of Vézina and Plamondon heading east to Décarie, Monday to Friday 7 to 9:30 a.m.
• Expand the agreement to allow area residents with stickers on their cars to park overnight at Décarie Square.
• Avoid all roadwork, unless it is urgent, in the area between 7 and 9:30 am. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Increase the time of the priority green light, now only eight seconds, at eastbound Vézina turning left onto the northbound Décarie service road.
• Prohibit left turns from the exit of Décarie Square at Vézina and Coolbrook from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
During the Cavendish link-themed election forum, it was also revealed that CSL, St. Laurent and Town of Mount Royal have proposed alternatives to Montreal’s plan for the link area to Royalmount in TMR, two lanes of vehicle traffic going north and south as opposed to Montreal’s proposed one lane for cars going each way. The suburbs’ and Montreal’s plans for the link area also include rapid transit lanes, sidewalks for pedestrians, bicycle paths and grenspaces. joel@thesuburban.com
