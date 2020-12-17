The cities of Montreal, Côte St. Luc and Town of Mount Royal, and the boroughs of Côte des Neiges-NDG and St. Laurent, are mobilizing to create a public transit plan for the Namur-De La Savane sector on Décarie Blvd, where several development projects are planned or underway.
Their statement points out that a "joint resolution was tabled at the [island-wide] Agglomeration Council on Thursday so that the Agglomeration of Montreal can request to the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) with one voice the implementation of an appropriate electric public transit service in the expanded sector of Namur-De la Savane, including along Cavendish Boulevard.
"More specifically, the Agglomeration will ask the ARTM to propose an appropriate mode of transportation as well as an optimal route for this service in order to obtain a suitable and efficient service to the citizens of the sector and the Agglomeration."
The resolution "follows the recommendations of the Junca-Adenot report, commissioned by Minister Chantal Rouleau and Mayor Valérie Plante and published in May 2019... which shows that innovative solutions are essential to reduce road congestion and the need to include the Namur–De la Savane sector in the ARTM’s major public transit projects."
The cities and boroughs "also endorse the many recommendations of the Junca-Adenot report, a key recommendation of which is the extension of Cavendish Boulevard, which will be dedicated primarily to public and active transportation.
“The Cavendish extension is a priority. It will allow for mixed-use, inclusive and green residential development in the Hippodrome area," stated Éric Alan Caldwell, in charge of urban planning and mobility on the City of Montreal Executive Committee. "More broadly, this extension will have a positive impact on the entire key Namur-De la Savane sector, which is heavily impacted by chronic congestion. This sector needs to be developed in a context of ecological transition, focusing investments on sustainable mobility, in particular public and active transportation.”
CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein stated that the joint agreement is a “historic moment for Montreal to showcase transit-oriented development.
"It became very clear that if we all want our projects to succeed we will have to agree on ways to move people more easily and freely in the future.”
St. Laurent mayor Alan DeSousa said that “as a sustainable municipal territory, facilitating mobility and supporting green transport solutions such as electric transit or tramway along Jean-Talon Street to Cavendish Boulevard connected to Côte-De Liesse is essential. This will furthermore help to attract future residents to their job opportunities in our borough.”
CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery said transit solutions "are essential for the Hippodrome development to succeed in becoming the green and inclusive neighbourhood that Côte-des-Neiges citizens want.”
Philippe Roy, the Mayor of TMR, said the cities “are already looking at appropriate transit solutions to optimize the proximity to the Métro and reduce the reliance on private vehicles. We are all looking at green mobility solutions that will help overcome the presently highly congested roads around Namur–De La Savane.”
