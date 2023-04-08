Hydro-Québec announced Saturday morning that while crews are still at work to restore power to 187,000 Montrealers without power, the pace of restoration will slow as there are many grids with few Hydro customers.
For those still without power, there are many places west end residents can go to, to keep warm and charge electronic devices.
Côte St. Luc:
• Aquatic and Community Centre (5794 Parkhaven Ave.),
• Library (5851 Cavendish Blvd.): "Activities and programs already scheduled have been maintained."
• Quarter Cavendish: 5800 Cavendish Blvd.
• Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre: 7151 Côte St. Luc Road
• Décarie Square: 6900 Décarie Blvd.
Côte des Neiges-NDG:
• Côte-des-Neiges Sports Centre Gymnasium, 4880 Van Horne Avenue, open until 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Sports Centre, 6445 Monkland Avenue, open until 8 p.m. Saturday.
• Côte des Neiges Library, 5290 Côte des Neiges, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
• Centre CELO, 5347 Côte-des-Neiges, open until 8:30 p.m.
• Benny Library, 6400, avenue de Monkland, open until 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Monkland Community Centre, 4410 West Hill, open until 12 p.m Saturday.
• Pavillon NDG, in NDG Park, open until 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Montreal West
• The town has announced that the town hall on Westminster has been open to the public "for those who wish to warm up and recharge their electronics."
Hampstead
• The Adessky Community Center at 30 Lyncroft has "set up tables and power bars for residents to charge their electronics. Don’t forget your chargers and travel safely." Residents can also have coffee, water bottles and food, with Kosher options available. The community centre is open until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Town of Mount Royal
• Residents can charge their cell phones at their town hall Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Electrical plugs are available in the Schofield Hall.
Westmount
• The Westmount Recreation Centre, 4675 St. Catherine Street West, is open until April 10 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
St. Laurent
• All municipal buildings, except for the borough hall, have been open for those who want to warm up and charge their devices.
