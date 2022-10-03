The Quebec Liberals retained their seats in the west end of Montreal, but with a lesser percentage than in previous elections in four strongholds.
In D'Arcy McGee, Elisabeth Prass of the Quebec Liberals was elected with some 52% of the vote. In second place was former Hampstead councillor Bonnie Feigenbaum for the Conservative Party of Quebec with 24.6 percent, Hilal Pilavci of Québec Solidaire with 6.2 percent, Junlian Leblanc of the CAQ with 5.8 percent, Marc Perez of the Canadian Party of Quebec with five percent, Renée-Claude Lafontaine of the Parti Québécois with 2.3 percent, Joel DeBellefeuille of Bloc Montréal with 1.8 percent and Moussa Seck of the Green Party with 1.6 percent. In comparison, outgoing MNA David Birnbaum received 74 percent for the Liberals in the 2018 election.
In Mont Royal-Outremont former TMR councillor and Mayoral candidate Michelle Setlakwe won with 39.6 percent, to Isabelle Leblanc of QS at 19.7 percent, Sarah Beaumier of the CAQ at 15.8 percent, Ophélie Bastien of the PQ at 11.3 percent, Sabrina Ait Akil of the Conservative Party of Quebec at 8.7 percent, Malik Guelmi of the Green Party at 2.7 percent and Chaya Goldberg Harrison of the Canadian Party at 1.9 percent. Former Liberal MNA received Pierre Arcand received 51.34 percent in 2018.
In Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Fred Beachemin of the Liberals was elected with 42.7 percent of the vote. In second place was Vicky Michaud of the CAQ with 26.4 percent, followed by Angélique Soleil Lavoie of Québec Solidaire with 9.8 percent, Aleksa Drakul of the Conservative Party of Quebec with 9.8 percent, Suzanne Tremblay of the PQ with 7.6 percent, Keeton Clarke of Bloc Montréal with 1.8 percent and Carole Thériault of the Green Party with 1.4 percent.Hélène David won the riding for the Liberals in 2018 with 53.39 percent.
In St. Laurent, incumbent Marwah Rizqy won with 50.6 percent. In second place was Mélanie Gauthier with 14.4 percent, Catherine St-Clair of the Conservative Party of Quebec with 14 percent, Gérard Briand of Québec Solidaire with nine percent, Karl Dugal of the PQ with 5.9 percent, Rizwan Rajput of Bloc Montréal with 2.6 percent, Othmane Benzekri of the Green Party with 1.8 percent and Myrtis Fossey of the Canadian Party of Quebec with 1.7 percent.Rizqy received 62 percent in 2018.
