The NDG Depot is organizing three pop-up markets in the west end.
The Good Food/Bonne Bouffe markets bring fresh, seasonal and affordable products at affordable prices to local communities three times a week. The markets link local farms and production gardens to the community with a wide array of fresh fruit and vegetables as well as snacks, other transformed products and more.
The three locations this year are Marché Centre Walkley at 6650 Cote Saint-Luc road (Wednesdays 3:30-6:30 p.m.); Marché Saint-Raymond at Parc George Saint-Pierre (Upper Lachine and Oxford Thursdays 330-630); and Marché Benny, at Parc Herbert Outerbridge at Benny and Sherbrooke (Fridays, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.)
The Depot’s emergency food basket program is continuing to operate, with distribution to anyone living within its territory (H3X, H3Z, H4A, H4B, H4V, H4W, H4X) struggling to afford enough food for themselves or their family.
For information visit https://depotmtl.org/en/
