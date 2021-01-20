West-end politician, community leader Susan Clarke

Former Loyola city councillor and school board commissioner Susan Clarke has died at age 74, following a long battle with cancer.
In a message to friends and family, Clarke’s husband Paul Shubin announced “the death of our wife, best friend, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt, following an eight-year, hard-fought battle with metastatic breast cancer.”
“Susan led a rich triple life” wrote Shubin. “One third was devoted to her family and garden at which she was expert. Another third was spent in the telecommunications industry where she worked in many different capacities with Bell Canada, CBC/Radio-Canada and MTS/Allstream.”
The final third was Clarke’s community involvement, while holding down her full-time jobs, as PSBGM/EMSB commissioner for two terms and municipal councillor for one term as a Union Montréal councillor in CDN-NDG. Susan also served as a Bell Canada loaned executive to Centraide and was, at various times, an officer and/or board member of The Montreal Oral School for the Deaf, NDG Food Depot, NDG Community Council, Les habitations adaptées et accessibles TANGO, and a La Leche League leader for many years. “Susan also roasted innumerable turkeys for the annual NDG Community Christmas Dinner including, one year, a record 37-pounder.”
Clarke did not want a funeral says Shubin. “At her request we will organize something after Covid. As she once wrote: ‘…ask a few friends to the house. Give them something to nibble and a drink. Make it brief’.” The family asks supporters to make a donation to the NDG Food Depot in lieu of flowers or condolence cards.
