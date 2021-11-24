Côte St. Luc
BERKU IS CSL’S DEPUTY MAYOR: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced at the first council meeting after the Nov. 7 election that longtime councillor Dida Berku will become the Deputy Mayor of the city. “I always said, as much as you need a Mayor, you need Dida Berku,” Brownstein said. “She works day and night, as hard as any Mayor, on big city-wide projects, she’s not just a district councillor. Whether it’s Smart Cities, the Cavendish extension, the Master Plan, public consultations, Meadowbrook, agglomeration issues, that’s what Councillor Berku does. I’m happy to announce that she has the portfolio of Deputy Mayor responsible for all the items I just mentioned, and she will be assisting me in everything I do.” A formal resolution to this effect will be passed at the December council meeting.
OTHER PORTFOLIOS: Brownstein announced portfolios for the other councillors as well. District 4 councillor Steven Erdelyi continues with Finance and chairing the Hydro Québec committee, is taking on vCOPS (volunteer Citizens On Patrol) and has a newly created portfolio, Climate Change and Resiliency. District 5 councillor Mitch Kujavsky is in charge of Urban Development, Parks and Public Spaces, will be Chair of the Traffic Committee and the Planning Advisory Committee, and is responsible for Engineering. District 2 councillor Mike Cohen will continue with Communications, and is taking on Library and Culture, Toponymy, Animal Welfare and Local Commerce and PME Montreal. District 7 councillor Sidney Benizri has Public Works and Inter-Community Relations, which will include the issue of non-conforming synagogues in homes. District 1 councillor Oren Sebag has Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. New District 6 councillor Lior Azerad has two new portfolios, Next Generation Côte St. Luc, to get young families and adults more involved with city life; and Sponsorship. New District 8 councillor Andee Shuster has Recreation and Well-Being, including the Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society, Age-Friendly City and others.
MIRIAM LANGMiriam Lang, wife of the longtime Mayor of Côte St. Luc Bernard Lang, passed away Saturday at the age of 94.
The two were married and life partners for 65 years. Mayor Lang passed away in 2014 at the age of 87.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced Miriam Lang’s passing at the Nov. 15 council meeting and played a tribute video.
Town of Mount RoyalSANTA CLAUS BUS: The town invited residents, “on Saturday, December 4, [to] come celebrate Santa’s arrival in Mohawk Park (1050, Dumfries Road 16:45 — 17:15) and Town Hall (90, Roosevelt Avenue 17:45 — 18:15) parking, lots to enjoy — music, lights, dancing and singing near Santa Claus’ bus! The activity is open to everyone. However, only children 10 years old and under will receive a gift from Santa Claus, on condition of being registered and present to the activity. To register, go directly to the Activitek (mon.accescite.net/66072/en-ca/Home/Index) homepage. You will be able to log in directly with your account or create one to have access to the different recreational activities. The activity ‘Santa Claus’ Bus’ can be found under the socio-cultural — youth tab. Hurry, spots are limited! For more information, contact 514 734-2928.”
COUNCIL MEETING POSTPONED: The town announced that “the council’s regular meeting, which was to be held on November 22, 2021, will now be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 19:00, at the Schofield Hall at Town Hall, at 90 Roosevelt Avenue, Town of Mount Royal.”
WestmountBELVEDERE ROAD GARDEN WASTE DEPOT: The city announced that “due to the late leaf fall this autumn, Westmount’s Belvedere Road garden waste depot will remain open until Friday, December 3 between 7:30 A.M. and 4 P.M. The depot will only be accessible to landscaping contractors with a city permit. Door-to-door green waste collection takes place from Monday to Thursday, depending on the collection sector. Reminder: Please note that garden waste contaminated by any other type of waste will be entirely refused. Accepted materials include: Residue from the spring garden clean-up and other landscaping activity. Residue from de-thatching your lawn. Residue from your vegetable garden or fruit trees. Small branches up to 5 cm diameter, not exceeding 1.2 meters in length; ensure they are bundled and tied with natural twine ( no plastic cords). Weeds and grass trimmings. Refuse materials include branches larger than 5 cm diameter and longer than 1.2 meters, branches tied with plastic rope, residues in plastic bags, paper bags or containers heavier than 20 kilograms (50 pounds), and rocks and pebbles.” For more information, go to westmount.org/green-waste.”
HampsteadWATER TAX PAYMENT: The town announced that the water tax payment deadline is Friday, Dec. 17. “Please take note that the 2021 water invoice is being mailed Nov. 17, with the due date on Friday, December 17, 2021. Options to pay your account are: By cheque payable to the Town of Hampstead (mail to 5569 Queen Mary, Hampstead H3X 1W5) or deposited in the Town Hall mailbox. Online through your bank (Recommended) For further information, consult taxation@hampstead.qc.ca or call 514-369-8200 ext. 6441.
Montreal WestNEW PORTFOLIOS FOR COUNCILLORS: Mayor Beny Masella announced the new portfolios for councillors at the Nov. 15 public meeting. Councillor Colleen Feeney retains Finance and Seniors, and newly has Recreation, previously held by Councillor Elizabeth Ulin. For her part, Ulin retains Communications and Environment, and newly gets Public Works and Buildings. Councillor Maria Torres will assist Ulin in the Environment portfolio. Torres will handle Urban Planning and will be assisted by new councillor Lauren Small-Pennefather. For her part, Small-Pennefather will handle Public Security, the portfolio previously held by Dino Mazzone, who decided not to run for re-election.
LEAF BLOWER EXTENSION: The town also announced that council “passed a motion at the Nov. 15 council meeting to extend the use of leaf blowers until Nov. 30 because of this year’s late fall. The use of leaf blowers is permitted between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays. They are not allowed to be used on Sundays. Under no circumstances are leaves to be blown onto curbs, sidewalks, streets, or other public property, nor are leaves allowed to be blown onto any other private property.”
