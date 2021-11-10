Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de GrâceMontreal’s most populous borough was the site of its most dynamic election race with no shortage of voter options. The campaign featured five full slates, two borough parties, six mayoralty candidates, an independent, and a district with seven councillor hopefuls. There were political newbies, seasoned veterans, policy wonks and dynamic outliers who caught the voters’ attention.
In a stunning upset that was the race’s longest-running cliff-hanger, Projet Montréal’s Gracia Kasoki Katahwa was elected borough mayor with 37.4% of the votes cast, edging out Ensemble Montréal’s Lionel Perez by 43 votes at press time. Incumbent mayor Sue Montgomery was in fourth place, behind MM’s Matthew Kerr, and ahead of Alexander Montagano of Team CDN-NDG and Action Montréal’s Neal Mukherjee.
Projet Montreal has regained control of the CDN-NDG council with three councillors and the mayor’s spot. In Darlington, Ensemble Montréal’s Stephanie Valenzuela won with a comfortable majority, as did Côte-des-Neiges Projet incumbent Magda Popeanu. Sonny Moroz (EM) won Snowdon, and in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce incumbent Peter McQueen (PM) was re-elected. In the westernmost district of Loyola, the 7-person race became a two-way election night battle between Gabriel Retta (EM) and Despina Sourias (PM) with Sourias winning by 97 votes. Voter turnout averaged slightly over 29 percent in the borough.
Côte St. LucAll of the incumbents who decided to run are heading for a 2021-2025 term, and an attempt at party politics in CSL through the formation of Team Tordjman by Mayoral candidate David Tordjman did not bear fruit.
Mayoral incumbent Mitchell Brownstein has been re-elected, with 62 percent of the vote to Tordjman’s 38 percent. In District 1, incumbent Oren Sebag has been declared re-elected. In District 2, Councillor Mike Cohen was acclaimed. In District 3, incumbent Dida Berku was declared re-elected. In District 4, Councillor Steven Erdelyi was acclaimed. In District 5, incumbent Mitch Kujavsky was re-elected. In District 6, left vacant by Tordjman’s run for mayor, Lior Azerad of Team Tordjman was elected. In District 7, incumbent Sidney Benizri was re-elected. In District 8, left vacant by the passing of longtime councillor Ruth Kovac, newcomer Andee Shuster was elected.
WestmountIncumbent Westmount Mayor Christina Smith was acclaimed, as were District 3, 4 and 6 incumbents Jeff Shamie, Conrad Peart and Mary Gallery, respectively. District 1 voters elected Antonio D’Amico, and Elisabeth Roux was victorious in District 2. Electors chose Anitra Bostock in District 5 and Matt Aronson in District 7. District 8 incumbent Kathleen Kez was re-elected.
Town of Mont-RoyalIn Town of Mont-Royal it was Équipe Peter Malouf facing off against United for TMR-Team Setlakwe.
Malouf was elected mayor with 55.04% or 3,710 votes, defeating incumbent District 5 councillor Michelle Setlakwe for the post, who received 2978 votes. In District 1 Antoine Tayar (Équipe Malouf) defeated (District 2 incumbent) Minh-Diem Le Thi. In District 2, voters elected Maryam Kamali Nezhad (Équipe Malouf) and in District 3, Daniel Pilon (Équipe Malouf) was the winner. District 4 electors cccc Maya (Team Setlakwe) and in District 5, Julie Halde of Team Setlakwe was elected. District 6 saw Caroline Decaluwe (Team Setlakwe) elected, and District 7 went to Sébastien Dreyfuss (Team Setlakwe). District 8 voters elected Sophie Séguin (Équipe Malouf) who defeated (District 6 incumbent) Jonathan Lang.
Incumbents who ran for re-election in Côte St. Luc, Montreal West and St. Laurent were either acclaimed or won convincing victories in the Nov. 7 election.
Montreal WestIn this town, Mayor Beny Masella and councillors Colleen Feeney and Maria Torres were acclaimed. For the seat vacated by Dino Mazzone, newcomer Lauren Small-Pennefather was easily elected. As well, incumbent Elizabeth Ulin was declared re-elected.
St. LaurentIn the borough, it was a clean sweep for Ensemble Montréal — incumbents and newcomers. Incumbent Mayor Alan DeSousa easily won re-election, as did Vana Nazarian in the seat vacated by Francesco Miele, incumbents Jacques Cohen and Aref Salem, and newcomer Annie Gagnier in the district vacated by longtime councillor Michèle Biron.
LachineLachine saw a Projet Montréal sweep with voters re-electing PM Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic with 62.25% of votes, defeating EM’s Josée Côté. Lachine district elected Vicki Grondin as city councillor. Micheline Rouleau was elected as Canal borough councillor, as were incumbents for J.-Émery-Provost borough councillor Younes Boukala and Fort-Rolland incumbent Michèle Flannery.
Ville MarieThe mayor of the downtown borough of Ville Marie is Montreal Mayor-elect Valérie Plante, and the borough had the distinction of two mayoralty candidates (Balarama Holness and Valérie Plante) running there with co-listers. In Peter McGill voters elected Serge Sasseville (EM) as city councillor, in Saint-Jacques district, electors chose Robert Beaudry (PM), and in Sainte-Marie voters re-elected Sophie Mauzerolle (PM).
