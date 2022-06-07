Weil departs, McGraw to carry Liberal banner in N.D.G.

Kathleen Weil won't seek re-election in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in the October provincial elections. The four-term MNA announced her retirement from provincial politics at a press conference at the Saint-Raymond Centre, where the party introduced her successor candidate Désirée McGraw.The former minister under Jean Charest and Philippe Couillard leaves a riding that is known, with little exception, for Liberals retiring rather than being defeated. Weil herself succeeded Russell Copeman who also served 14 years as the riding’s MNA.
An NDG native, McGraw is a former executive director of the Jeanne Sauvé Foundation, a special advisor at Philanthropic Foundations Canada, was a policy advisor to former PM Paul Martin, served as President of Lester Pearson College and was once named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. McGraw felt this was an important moment to get into elective politics to defend minority rights. She said, “These are not easy times for our community. These are not easy times for minorities in Quebec. We are not reassured by the CAQ's empty promises and full-page ads in English media, when their actions tell a very different story. We now see the CAQ’s true colours in legislation that is rooted neither in evidence nor in justice."
Weil was respected and often lauded for her work on behalf of constituents, particularly community groups seeking support and citizens seeking guidance in the province’s labyrinthine bureaucracy, as well as those looking to get their own initiatives running. “N.D.G. has been made a better place since Kathleen Weil won her seat years ago” said NDG’s New Hope Senior Citizen's Center, executive director Gerry Lafferty. “First and foremost has been her accessibility to community groups. When New Hope or other groups needed her support, Kathleen was always there to take our calls, always.”
During the first year of the pandemic, Weil hosted weekly zoom meetings with the community to provide information and report their needs back to the provincial government, Lafferty told The Suburban. “If a community group required emergency or project seed money, Kathleen was there” he says, adding Weil attended events “and listened to what seniors had to say.” Calling her “a politician who is genuine and cares… attributes that are rare in politics these days… She is going to be missed dearly in the N.D.G. community.”
That legacy was acknowledged in the form of rousing applause for Weil when introduced among other caucus colleagues and candidates at Westmount-Saint Louis’ MNA Jennifer Maccarone's nomination meeting last month.NDG resident and veterinary technician Alexandra Yaksich says Weil helped her move things forward with her animal welfare legislation project. Among a host of other elements, the new bill adopted this year effectively bans declawing, ear-cropping and other cosmetic surgeries on cats and dogs in Quebec. Yaksich said Weil “is incredibly kind and compassionate, and quick to jump on important issues. Her help and the resources of her amazing team was priceless in moving animal welfare laws forward. She will be greatly missed!!”
Like other heavyweights from former cabinets and caucuses, Weil is leaving as Quebec Liberals find themselves trailing the CAQ in popularity among francophones and facing new challenges in the form of an emboldened Quebec Conservative Party and new upstart political parties reaching out to anglos reeling from the adoption of Bill 96, and an untested leader in Dominique Anglade.
