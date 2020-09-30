Webinar on race for vaccine

A special webinar event next week will offer viewers rare insight to the race for a COVID vaccine.
The Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University is presenting Dr. Tal Zaks, the chief medical officer of Cambridge-based Modern, a company in its third stage of trials for a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus.
Zaks is a BGU alumnus, having earned his medical degree at the storied university in the Negev, and organizers here in Montreal are thrilled to be able to present him and his story.
“It’s amazing,” CABGU executive director Simon Bensimon told The Suburban about the special addition to the Webinar Wednesday series. Zaks is a regular contributor on international news outlets talking about Moderna's unique technology and the race for the vaccine, while overseeing Moderna’s messenger-RNA-based vaccine effort. “He is a pretty busy guy with a lot of other places to be,” laughs Bensimon. “But because he's a BGU grad he was happy to do this.”
CABGU CEO Mark Mendelson says it's a timely event, given that BGU’s tradition of innovation and academic excellence fueled their Coronavirus Taskforce as part of the global arsenal in the fight against the pandemic, with some 70 research projects including a 5-minute home diagnostic test, antibody identification, self-sterilizing face masks, and testing the occurrence of COVID-19 in wastewater.
To register for the October 7 evening webinar visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v-jfOCjtTdKkIjOCfT_P4w
