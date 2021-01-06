If you are reading this on a tablet, phone or you are holding the paper in your hands right now, we thank you.
The simple act of reading us keeps communities informed. Our editor-in-chief, Beryl Wajsman, has always used the expression “comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable” as the the fourth estate’s guiding principle role to expose those taking advantage of others but also to highlight those doing good in the community for others.
And you — our readers- play a vital role in this weekly (and daily now with our addition of videos as well as constant updates on our website) endeavour. Not only is your faithful support a statement that you wish to be informed on what is going on around you but many of you take the extra step to help spread the word.
How? Your energy to help others never ceases to amaze. Whether it is calling us with story ideas, concerns or queries or by simply sharing our message to others, your help in getting the news out that is important is paramount.
Some of our best front page stories have come from concerned readers who take the time to reach out to us. We would never have known about what was going on inside some of the seniors’ residences during the initial COVID 19 outbreak if it had not been calls from worried family members. We could never have done some stories if we had not heard about it from you first. For that, we cannot thank you enough as your faithful engagement is the fuel that energizes us.
We are here to report what is important to you and your family. There were many times over the past year where a call or email from a reader resulted in us getting to the heart of a story before it broke anywhere else. That’s because of your diligence in making your neighbourhood, community and province a better place to live.
Another way that you help us is by supporting our advertisers who have had their lives turned upside down with the many restrictions imposed on them during this ongoing pandemic.
By shopping and supporting our local businesses, you are insuring that they will be around after the coronavirus is eventually behind us. You are making sure that your city’s Main Street will not be boarded up and our only choice becomes shopping at large, impersonal stores that are not owned locally anyway.
While we had a calm and bubbled holiday season, we at The Suburban want to thank you for your support and engagement and continued engagement in these surreal times.
Thank you for your help in letting us spread the news that matters and that concerns you and your loved ones. Please continue to read us as well as give us your crucial feedback and story ideas as a community newspaper is only as strong as its readership.
And thanks to you, we will go into 2021 with strength and vigour!
