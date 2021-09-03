We have to learn to live with COVID for months or maybe years: Dubé

Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote a letter to the Quebec public Friday via Facebook, pleading for more people to get fully vaccinated but also acknowledging the population will have to live with COVID for months or possibly even years due to variants.
Dubé said he is preoccupied and decided to share his thoughts about the COVID situation.
"I must stress that in the context of this pandemic, our situation can be seen positively," he wrote. "Our immunization rate places us among world leaders with 87 percent of our population 12 years and over who received a first dose and already 79 percent who received a second dose. So we went well beyond our goal last March. This impressive result, we owe to Quebecers and their massive adherence to vaccination. And it continues."
Dubé added that the province could potentially reach a 90 percent vaccination level by the end of this month for those 12 years old and over.
"As soon as we can vaccinate our youngest, our coverage will be even stronger. Mandatory vaccination of health workers, basic health measures and vaccination passports will also help us protect the population, our hospitals and our economy. Companies can also participate in this collective effort by promoting immunization in their environment. This way we hope to keep our schools, businesses and generally our economy open this fall."
But Dubé wrote that he is also worried about this month.
"It's that returning to school, CEGEP, university, and returning to work that will increase contacts, which will lead to more cases and, therefore, to more hospitalizations. But you are needed and I ask you to be especially careful in the next few days and weeks, even if you are properly vaccinated. The latest forecast shows that the next few weeks will be critical for our hospitals, especially those in Greater Montreal. While vaccines don't 100 percent prevent people from catching COVID-19 or being contagious, they greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization, and this is what we collectively need."
But Dubé admitted that while it was previously thought collective immunity could be achieved through vaccination, "virus mutations always push that hope back further.
"With the impact of transmission across several continents, from Africa to Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the Americas, the virus has a great chance of mutating into variants that will give us constant challenges in the months and maybe even years to come. Instead of looking for the date this is going to end, we're going to have to learn to live with the virus. We're going to have to accept a number of cases and a number of hospitalizations if we're going to get back to normal life."
Dubé said, in the meantime, measures are being taken to improve the health network.
"Pandemic management, with extensive screening operations, a major vaccine campaign and now the vaccine passport, has demonstrated our health network's ability to make changes and adjust quickly. These experiences also highlighted our staff's willingness to offer a positive experience to Quebecers. Delivering a quality client experience will be the foundation of our changes to reduce the waiting list for surgeries, disengage our emergencies, rely on home care and have accessible frontline services. Our government is ambitious, but realistic. To achieve these goals, we need more staff and teams that are stable. We are making a commitment that we will give them quality resources and environment."
(1) comment
If you are going to reach 90% then why are you using apartheid behaviors to those who wish not get this experimental shot with a very low efficacy. Your government keeps on lying, first it was 75%, then you said employers could not fire employees that don't want this experiment and everyday you change your tune...what a disgrace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.