Roman Lesniak, 98, the last Canadian survivor of Oskar Schindler’s list that saved Jews during the Holocaust, spoke of his harrowing experiences during World War II during a virtual Congregation Shaare Zedek event last week.
Lesniak was interviewed by Rabbi Alan Bright and spoke in great detail of the brutality of the time, including losing his mother as well as his sight in one eye after being struck by a Nazi. Lesniak remarked that he has been able to still drive regardless, including the day before the interview, to Quartier Cavendish in Côte St. Luc.
Some 2,000 people viewed the event.
During questions, Lesniak was asked how, with genocides continuing today, how the Jewish community can mobilize to make sure “never again” means “never again.”
Lesniak responded that “life goes on, and people forget.
“We have to hold together, we have to be resilient, we have to say that we are Jews, we have to be Jews in our hearts, not only going to synagogue, we have to have discussions with people like former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who said there was no Holocaust,” he responded. “They were liars. I was there. I was in Hell! I saw what happened. Maybe we have to teach those people and explain to them that they’re wrong.”
Another question came from a non-Jew who moved to North America from Southeast Asia and who only recently learned about the struggles of the Jewish community over time. Lesniak was asked his perspective on how those struggles are dismissed by so many, including by victims of racism, while instances of ant-Semitism increase.
“The Jewish people are called the Chosen People — I wish they would choose somebody else already,” Lesniak replied. “We’re trying as much as we can to keep the peace and help other people, but we’re not always successful.”
He added that this is why he speaks about his experiences to young people, so that they can tell others.
Rabbi Bright concluded the event by asking, “what scares you the most today about what you see going on in the world?,” as a Jew and a human being.
Lesniak replied that he is most concerned about the current divisions in society, including amongst Jews.
“Seventy-five percent of Jews in the United States voted for the Democrats, and 25 percent for the Republicans, and in Israel, it was vice versa, 75 percent were for Trump — we’re divided,” he explained. “We’re not speaking the same language. When we speak with one voice, we become like one cement block, that not even a bullet can penetrate us! We must be resilient, and not fight each other but work together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.