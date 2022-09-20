"We can do it together" : Anglade

Premier François Legault has a lot to apologize for, says Dominique Anglade.
The Liberal leader was asked if the apology Legault issued to Carol Dubé, husband of Joyce Echaquan, over his comments about problems at the Joliette hospital where the indigenous woman died in 2020 surrounded by staff mocking and insulting her, was necessary. Speaking to reporters after a Montreal Board of Trade luncheon downtown, Anglade said “and much more: he needs to apologize for that, apologize for the debate and apologize for the last four years.”
Speaking to some 300 people, Anglade stressed her focus was on uniting people, this after she told reporters yesterday that all Quebecers should unite to block François Legault. “More than 60% of Quebecers don’t want François Legault as premier” she said, adding she is the one with the energy and vision to lead and unite people “together,” to create great things for the Quebec of tomorrow.
She said anglophones and francophones work well together and that anglophones are fully part of Quebec’s 8.6 million people. “We can move forward together” she said, “there's no reason why we should be divided,” referring to the Legault government’s Bill 96, most of which the Liberals said they will repeal.
Asked by Board of Trade CEO Michel Leblanc how she can balance the fact that the international language of business is English with the need for businesses to maintain French primacy, she said “We are 2% of the population of North America and we must protect and promote French, but for any business to be successful outside Quebec it must be able to deal in English.” Anglade said it can be done, and with innovative programs, pointing to a successful francisation program launched by the Board itself, and promising to continue funding it.
Introduced by Leblanc as “a transformational leader” of the Liberal Party, Anglade took a different approach from her predecessors at party leader conferences over the last few weeks, by eschewing the podium, grabbing a microphone and moving around the stage for a more personal and folksy approach. “I have nice notes waiting for me prepared by my team,” she said, “but I'd rather just talk to you.”
The friendly crowd was marked by a head table with no official city of Montreal representation, featuring many business leaders, former Quebec finance minister Monique Jérôme-Forget and a representative of Laval’s executive committee. This in stark contrast to the visit by Parti québécois leader Paul St. Pierre-Plamondon last week, featuring a table of honour accompanied by former Premier Pauline Marois, Pierre-Karl Peladeau, other PQ dignitaries and both the president and vice-president of Montreal's executive committee.
The labour shortage, the environment, and inflation were on Anglade's mind: “Everything is more expensive” she said, explaining her party's plan to return cash to the pockets of Quebecers. “The one thing that's not going up is seniors’ revenue” she said, vaunting her plan to deliver an allocation of $2000 to seniors every year.
Moreover, with 270,000 jobs unfilled in Quebec, she says there's more to it than just a bottom line. “Another consequence is the mental energy it takes to recruit, the time spent and the extra work for everybody. It prevents businesses from innovating and planning their next five years.” Asked for an immediate fix for businesses once elected, she promised to reduce taxes on small businesses and reduce red tape.
But she says the labour shortage becomes a broader social issue, offering the penury of teachers as an example. “The education system is in the process of collapsing” she said. “A teacher gets sick, and they are replaced by another teacher, and that teacher gets sick and then another teacher. It's not a way for to go through school.”
Anglade also took a shot at Legault’s comments about robots helping increase productivity in discussions about meeting business’ labour needs, vaunting her own background as an industrial engineer specializing in efficiency: “Robots won't help your child in grade four or replace the person you need to help seniors in a CHSLD.”
She also took Legault to task for his comments suggesting immigration can accept social peace, and associated it with violence and extremism. “This fear of the other” she said, it is our responsibility as leaders to elevate the debate, not create fear, uncertainty, talk about threats, anecdotes, suggestions of violence etc. The future is to extend a hand to immigrants so they can accompany us and help us go further… Collectively we are fantastic.”
Leblanc also asked Anglade if her plan to let regions determine their immigration levels is adding more burdens to Quebec's immigration morass. “Two levels involved already causes delays” he said. “You want to add a third? Will the mayor of Montreal have a say?”
“It's not an issue of bureaucracy” she insisted, “but one of political will,” adding that Quebec is not competitive with Ontario in New Brunswick in retaining immigrants in attracting and retaining immigrants. She says her regional plan means regions are responsible for integrating immigrants with housing and resources, guided by local élus and civil society.” It's not for Quebec City to decide how they will be integrated, she said, “but by the people on the ground.”
