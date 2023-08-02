JILL salomon
FYi
For as long as I can remember, there was always bread. Toast for breakfast. French toast. Sandwiches for lunch. Rolls for dinner.
It was something that was always there. In my house. Probably in every house all over the world. Different countries, different cultures, different breads. In our house it was rye bread and challah, challah rolls, onion rolls, pumpernickel.
I remember my mother giving me money to go to the corner bakery in the little shopping centre on Caldwell Ave. in Côte St. Luc to buy bread.
I would always have a little change left over and I would buy a cinnamon bun, or a home made fried donut. Walking home ever so slowly, savouring the sweet stickiness of these wonderful treats.
There have been so many bakeries over the years. Where just entering, the smell of fresh bread baking bringing back so many memories. It is surely easier to buy bread when doing your shopping at the larger grocery stores. But the quality cannot compare. Nor the experience. Like the carrying home of the baguette from the fancy French bakery. It is a bread statement. “I care about bread.”
I live in a neighbourhood where Queen Mary Road is the main commercial street. I live within walking distance and cannot count how many times I have had a craving for something good to eat and just headed out.
One early morning not too long ago I felt like having a bagel with cream cheese and lox with a nice hot cup of coffee. I walked up to Queen Mary Road. To a place that I had been going to for years. To my shock, it was closed. Not closed as in not open yet, but permanently closed.
I just kind of stood there. NO! How could this be. That sinking feeling. That moment of true disappointment.
I called my friend who lived nearby and asked him, did you know that the bakery closed? He said he did, and how sad it was.
He too was affected by this. As I am sure hundreds of others were.
Our neighbourhood bakery. A store filled with delicious baked goods as well as prepared foods, all home made. Where were we to go now? For our bread. For our handmade lunchtime sandwiches? Made with love and care. Not the sandwiches of the chain restaurants, but a personalized sandwich. Extra pickles... no onions, extra mayo. On your choice of bread. And served with a smile.
Last month I saw a post on Facebook announcing the opening of a new place on Queen Mary Road. Of course I had to go and check it out. And to my happy surprise there was a new bakery just one short block away.
This “bakery” had all of the same things, and then some. And new and beautiful decor, with tables and chairs to sit and eat lunch, or have a coffee and read the paper. And the selection of coffees is pretty wonderful too. With an espresso machine for all of your fancy coffee needs.
I stopped in there for a turkey sandwich. Made just the way I wanted it. With a smile and some conversation thrown in. And it was delicious.
I think we all need that place around the corner. A place where we are not just a person buying something, but a person who is recognized as a valued customer. To buy our comfort foods. Our beautiful breads.
I have found my new place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.