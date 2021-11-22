Waukesha horror: Intentional but not terrorism

The incident Sunday night in which a man driving an SUV plowed into a Waukesha, Wisconsin crowd watching a Christmas parade was intentional, but not terrorism, local police officials told a press conference.
Forty-eight people were injured, including 18 children, and five died, some of them seniors known as the Dancing Grannies. Several people, including children, are in critical condition.
Darrell E. Brooks, 39, has been charged five counts of intentional first-degree homicide. Officials dispelled rumours that Brooks was being chased by police at the time, but they did say a domestic incident had taken place before the incident. The suspect has a lengthy criminal record.
