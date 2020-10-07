Ward 3 race is on

While Anglophone groups have argued that elected school board councils are crucial for democracy and minority rights, some 91% of officials preparing to take seats on council at the Quebec’s largest English language school board were acclaimed to their posts, with only one English Montreal School Board seat – Ward 3 – up for grabs.
According to Elections Québec rules, candidates needed to collect the names and addresses of at least 10 electors from the selected electoral division for their nomination and wait out the clock on the deadline to be acclaimed. Strong slate systems in place at multiple boards assured little independent opposition.
“We need independent voices representing us” says Ward 3 (Westmount/ Sud-Ouest) independent candidate Irwin Rapoport. On November 1, the freelance journalist and former PSBGM school commissioner will face off against incumbent Julien Feldman, on council since 2008 and running as part of the Team Ortona slate, which was acclaimed to 9 of the 11 regular seats. (Ward 2 independent incumbent Joe Lalla was also acclaimed.)
“Ward 3 is a microcosm of Montreal and of the EMSB as a whole” says Rapoport, an NDG resident. “Multicultural with families of different incomes, and schools needing multiple supports for families, with a whole variety of levels of learning enrichment required for all sorts of students.”
Feldman agrees, and says the area has “a lot of immersion and bilingual needs, in south-west especially.” He says a major accomplishment over the last few years was St. Gabriel school becoming bilingual “and after a lot of to and fro we were able to introduce bilingual and French immersion pre-K.”
That was important he said because the main place for primary school immersion in the Ward is Roslyn school, “which is totally full. Probably half the school is bussed up the Hill from Saint-Henri and Point Saint-Charles,” he said, and there is no room for expansion. “You have to bring that type of program to other area schools. It seems it's not consistent either from school to school,” he says. “Every kid should have that same opportunity.”
Rapoport says in the current context “This election should not have been held. The government is putting restrictions on public life but wants people to go out and vote.”
Feldman said he was not so surprised that there is only one race. “I was hoping for something a little more robust but I’ve learned to expect the unexpected. It’s a chance to talk about things that need to be talked about anyway.”
Rapoport blames the Quebec government for the dramatic dearth of candidacies. “They only gave people seven days to put their names forward. It was a very unfair process with a lot of hoops to get through. There is no excuse for putting people at risk and only giving people seven days to collect signatures.” But the election is on, “so we need to make sure that there is a large turnout for the community to make its voice heard: I'm hoping for 75-80 percent.”
With turnout typically around 17% for English board elections, he doesn't think it's overly ambitious. “The government already has mechanisms for mail-in voting for seniors’ homes. With Montreal in a code red status regarding COVID-19, the (education) ministry can easily cut to the chase and send out mail-in ballots to all voters, which would allow people to vote safely and help to ensure a massive voter turnout.”
He says turnout can also rise with more people placed on the English election list. “Far too many people were automatically transferred to the former French school board voters list.”
Last month The Suburban spoke to one first-time elector recently graduated from the English system, who three months after submitting required documents to the responsible EMSB department was told by Elections Québec that in fact she was not entitled to vote in English board elections as her name was still not entered by the EMSB, who subsequently told her it would be rectified. It still has not.
The Suburban also entered information for four electors, already told by Elections Québec they were eligible to vote, on the EMSB web page dedicated to that purpose, and none appeared as registered. Asked about the poor service regarding the all-important list, Feldman dismissed it, laying the blame at the feet of the former administration.
As for campaigning in a pandemic context Rapoport says “We are going to have to be inventive about this, using the media to get our message out, using Zoom, pamphlets, online debates and more.” Feldman says there are unanswered questions about campaigning in school board territory entirely within a red zone. “I always do door-to-door, but there are Elections Qeubec and health protocols to guide us. But here are a lot of holes” he says, adding he is waiting for further instruction from the board’s director general of elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.