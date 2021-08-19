Ward 3 race is on, again

“It would be a wonderful honor to serve the people of Ward 3” says Irwin Rappaport, running in the September 26 school board election. “but this election is all about ensuring high voter turnout for the school board elections to show (Premier Francois) Legault that we care about our school boards and that we want to maintain control of them.”
Rappaport says as infection rates climb daily, it seems that the only people who could apply for mailing ballots were those in seniors homes, and those at risk for being infected or infecting others. “Anyone who feels they are at some risk that way should request a ballot right now.” (The borough of Côte des Neiges-Notre-Dame de Grâce recently conducted a zoning referendum and tallied more than 500 votes by mail-in ballot.)
He says government lawyers in the Bill 40 case argued that school boards should be abolished because of low turnout, “so they're counting on low turnout,” adding “the government deliberately chose to hold the election between the federal and municipal elections to ensure as low a turnout as possible.” In the meantime he sees this as a social media and telephone campaign “to minimize any possibility of spreading the virus or inadvertently infecting others.”
Ward 3 is the only race in the EMSB, the rest of the 11-seat council acclaimed in September with all but one member on the same slate, while boards saw more than 85% of positions acclaimed across Quebec. (Council candidates need only secure 10 signatures from the electoral division and file the paperwork.)
Meanwhile, EMSB Chair Joe Ortona expressed concern over Quebec’s school plan, with primary and secondary students not required to wear masks at their desks. Teachers will also not have to wear masks if they maintain two-metre distances, and students don’t need to stay in classroom bubbles throughout the day. Sports and other activities will be permitted though a vaccination passport could be required.
“The decision not to require masks in classes, the removal of class bubbles, no more hybrid learning for high schools and the discontinuation of our virtual school are troubling to us," said Ortona, who is also running in the November municipal elections in Côte des Neiges-Notre-Dame de Grâce. "These elements allowed us to close very few schools last year. Our COVID infection rate among students and staff was very low.” Ortona encouraged everyone eligible to be double vaccinated. “If we are going to keep everyone safe then we must all get the two vaccines,” he said. “Hopefully soon we will get news on the approval of the vaccine for children under the age of 12.”
