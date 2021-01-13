A cold winter Friday, January 8 morning during this pandemic could not stop the students of Hebrew Foundation School in Dollard des Ormeaux and their teacher Stuart Cohen from sharing a socially distanced zoom celebration for WWII veteran Willie Glaser’s 100th birthday outside of his St. Laurent residence.
A tribute video made by Mr. Cohen was played followed by the sound of the bagpipes. 100 cards were given to Willie by Harrison Cohen, an HFS kindergarten student, on behalf of all the students. The presentation of a comic representing Willie’s life as a soldier was also a gift to him. Saint Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa said a few words of thanks and appreciation and handed over a wonderful letter of congratulations to join those from dignitaries from around the world. The students, their parents and the faculty watched it all live on Zoom, and in the end, the biggest smile lit up Willie’s face as they sang him happy birthday from their homes.
“After seeing all this, I truly feel like I’ve accomplished something,” said Willie, as he reflected on the event.
