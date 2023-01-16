Joseph "Jerry" Gross, a Montreal businessman in the furniture manufacturing industry, World War II veteran and one of an elite group of Canadians who volunteered to serve in Israel's War of Independence, passed away Saturday Jan. 17 in his 97th year
During the 1948 war, Gross led the famous “Montreal Machalniks.” At the time Gross volunteered to fight, he was training with the Canadian Forces in southern Ontario at Camp Borden and went to what was then Palestine before Israel became independent.
Gross served with the Haganah, the main Zionist paramilitary organization of the Jewish population, in the Givati 5th Brigade, which operated in the south of Israel, near Egypt, where he helped liberated small towns in the area. He fought at Latrun and was part of the June 1948 Altalena Incident, in which the Haganah fired upon members of another Jewish paramilitary unit, the Irgun, but Gross refused to fire at his fellow Jews and was imprisoned by the British for a short period.
Gross was also a friend of Verdun’s famous fighter ace George “Buzz” Buerling, who died in a plane crash on his way to fight for Israel.
Gross remembered his time fighting for Israel each year on Yom Hazikaron, Israel's memorial day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.
"My prime concern is of remembrance and not to allow their memory to fade away," Gross wrote, according to a 2011 article in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Gross was married to the late Etta Silverman for 69 years and is survived by numerous family members.
The family is asking that contributions in his memory be made to the "Etta and Jerry Gross Memorial Fund" c/o Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251 or to the Beit Halochem – Aid to Disabled Veterans of Israel, (800) 355-1648.
