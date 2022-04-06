Waiting on pay equity payments

The Quebec government is accumulating inexcusable payment delays related to pay equity agreements affecting thousands of workers in the health and social services network says a coalition of health and social service workers in Quebec. “(Health) Minister Dubé must end the wait by announcing the date of payments” reads a the FSSS-statement form the CSN, SQEES-FTQ, CUPE, APTS and FP-CSN. “The government must take steps to ensure that these payments are made as quickly as possible.”
Thousands are still waiting for pay equity payments say the unions. “They have worked since 2010 or 2016 at wages below what they should have earned. Each of these workers is waiting for several thousand dollars.” As reported in The Suburban in February, some 80% of those waiting are women expecting amounts representing $1.28 billion following the signing of collective agreements and, for certain job titles, an additional $1.15 billion as settlement of pay equity complaints for 2010 and 2015. To add insult to injury they said “the Deputy Minister informed us that there would be no payment of interest on the sums owed to our members.”
A handful of establishments announced dates they say, “but we are still waiting for the government to announce the official payment dates, when these sums are long overdue and the government is struggling to retain staff in the network. These delays do not help.”
"In the midst of the sixth wave of COVID-19, the patience of workers in the health and social services system has reached its limits. They are still being asked to make efforts in the context of the pandemic, but we are not bale to pay them their dues. It is all well and good to want to rebuild the health and social services network, but the government must first respect its commitments. Staff trust is at stake, which is the backbone of any change in the network. Is it necessary to recall that staff is one of the four pillars of the minister's reform project? Neglecting it sends a very bad signal."
