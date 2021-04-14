Voucher program supports local merchants

A crowdfunding project designed to support local merchants has returned to NDG.
The second version of the J’achète NDG initiative, launched by the Notre-Dame-de-Grace Business Association (Biz NDG), is offering vouchers for local businesses with values topped up by a grant from the City of Montreal.
For every $20 voucher in purchase the city adds an extra 50%, or $10. You then simply take your $30 voucher to the merchants you specified and redeem it for goods and services. There are 47 merchants listed in the program, which was designed to help small businesses that have struggled during the rough economic times brought on by the pandemic.
You can purchase as many vouchers as you like, but quantities for each merchant are limited and the program runs until April 30, after which vouchers will be emailed to consumers, says Biz NDG project manager Francis Blouin.
The socio-financing campaign, using the La Ruche non-profit crowd-funding platform, allows consumers to support and encourage their favorite local businesses and the local economy with a 50% boost to their own spending power. It also makes for a terrific gift.
“What’s interesting about this is as soon as the campaign is over, April 30, we begin to send out the payments from the voucher directly to the merchants,” Blouin told The Suburban, “so they can be paid even before the consumer redeems their coupon. This is great for their cash flow.”
“If the vouchers are sold out before April 30, they will be sent out earlier.”
The quantities are limited: 2,500 vouchers for all merchants combined. Blouin says BIZ NDG is well on its way to meeting its goal of selling $50,000 worth of voucher to add to the city’s $25,000 subsidy: some 57% were sold in the first day of the campaign.
“The crisis has brought out a powerful wave of solidarity on the part of the population towards local businesses and this is very positive,” according to La Ruche. “This outpouring of generosity is supported by the city of Montreal by supporting socio-financing campaigns that promote local buying and provide merchants with quick access to cash.”
To purchase vouchers or for more information, visit:
https://laruchequebec.com/fr/projet/jachete-ndg-2/counterparts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.