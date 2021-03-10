Vote-by-mail motion tabled at CDN-NDG council

A motion was tabled at Côte des Neiges-NDG council Monday by councillors Marvin Rotrand and Lionel Perez asking for the borough to declare its support for a Quebec law to enable mail-in voting for the November municipal election for those who wish to do so.
“Most jurisdictions across North America are extending voting by mail as a way to keep people safe during the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic and as a means to boost voter participation,” Rotrand says. “Everywhere that it has been used it has proved convenient, safe and secure and indeed has led to higher turnout....We don’t know how severe COVID will be in the months ahead but even if it is in abeyance, there are no strong arguments for preventing voting by mail.”
Municipalities, including Côte St. Luc and the City of Montreal have passed motions, after a request from the Union of Quebec Municipalities to do so in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns regarding in-person voting.
The Rotrand-Perez motion calls on the borough council to “recognize that postal voting is a safe and proven method that increases voter turnout, that postal voting can reassure voters by offering them a way to express their voice without putting their health at risk,” and that the council “deplores the limited scope of Bill 85 and urges the National Assembly to expand it in order to allow all electors or, at a minimum, all electors 65 years of age and over to vote by mail in the framework of municipal elections in Quebec.”
Rotrand told The Suburban that Bill 85 “extends voting by mail to a very limited number of voters for next November’s municipal elections.
“Those eligible will have to reside in CHSLDs or other recognized seniors residences or [are] persons who are quarantined.”
The councillor added that the federal government will pass Bill C-19, which will “establish a three-day polling period, expand opportunities to securely vote by mail, [provide] flexibility to allow for safe voting in long-term care facilities and facilities with persons living with disabilities, and increase authority for the Chief Electoral Officer to adjust provisions of the Act as needed to ensure the health and safety of voters and election workers.”
“Several media reports suggest that when the option becomes available, that anywhere between 25 and 50 percent of voters could opt to cast their ballot in this way,” Rotrand said. “Voting by mail sees voters have Canada Post deliver their ballot or they can choose to drop off a ballot at a secured reception box at a site run by Elections Canada.”
