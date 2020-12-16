Vote against Montreal 2021 budget: Suburban municipalities

The demerged municipalities represented by the Association of Suburban Municipalities recommended voting against the Montreal 2021 budget Friday.
The budget also prompted Côte des Neiges-NDG councillor Christian Arsenault to leave the Projét Montréal ruling party.
"The Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM) endorses and supports the position of its members who represent it on the Standing Committee on Finance and Administration," said Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella, who is also President of the ASM. "We cannot support this budget because of the inequity that exists in the sharing of the costs of services in the Montreal agglomeration. We believe that an equitable sharing among all agglomeration cities must take into account, among other things, the true consumption of agglomeration services by each municipality."
These include transit, police and fire services.
Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle, also Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance and Administration, said the suburbs "cannot support a budget that is based on an inequitable sharing of the costs of services in the Montreal agglomeration.
"The budget presented includes significant variances of $173 million in the revenue and expenditure forecasts, particularly with regard to the anticipated expenditures of the fire safety department and projected revenues from fines and penalties," Bourelle added. "Such variances fuel the concern of our cities about the true state of the City of Montreal's public finances and will ultimately affect the payment of our quotes-parts," referring to the amounts paid by suburbs to the island-wide agglomeration each year.
Alex Bottausci, Mayor of Dollard des Ormeaux, said Montreal's $207 million strategy to reduce its cash payment "will put significant pressure on net debt.
"In fact, it will grow from $5.5 billion to $6.1 billion, according to budget figures. Given this context, we must firmly oppose this agglomeration budget."
The ASM's report on the City of Montreal's agglomeration budget can be seen at www.amb-asm.qc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Rapport-minoritaire-AMB-Budget-2021-Mtl.pdf., in French only.
