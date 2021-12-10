People who visited Buzzfit Kirkland at 3240 Jean-Yves St. and the Henri-Lemieux cultural and community centre, 7644 Edouard St. in LaSalle in recent days must get tested for the Omicron variant, say Montreal public health authorities.
The relevant times for the gym are Dec. 1 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Dec. 5 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Dec. 6 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The relevant time for the community centre is Dec. 4 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
"Even if you are adequately vaccinated and have no symptoms, we recommend that you get tested for COVID-19," says the Public Health message.
The testing should take place at the Jewish General Hospital or CLSC Parc-Extension.
"These are, for the time being, the only centres whose laboratories can detect the Omicron variant in Montreal," Public Health notes. "If you are unable to go to one of the two screening centres, you can be screened at another centre and mention that you have potentially been exposed to the Omicron variant."
