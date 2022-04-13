Virtual Montreal Holocaust commemoration takes place April 27

This year’s Yom Hashoah Vehagvurah, Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, organized by the Montreal Holocaust Museum, takes place virtually again this year, on the MHM’s Facebook and YouTube pages Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
“On this day and every day, we remember the victims of the Holocaust, honour the survivors, and learn the difficult lessons of the past,” says an MHM statement. “This year’s virtual ceremony in English and French will include a special conversation between Maxwell Smart, Holocaust survivor and artist; and Elaine Kalman Naves, author and journalist. Learn how Maxwell’s remarkable life story of loss, survival, and resilience remains an inspiration for his powerful artwork today.”
As well, “the ceremony will also feature messages of hope and the performance of songs written by Mordechai Gebirtig, renowned Yiddish poet and songwriter killed in the Krakow ghetto.”
The commemoration is organized “in partnership with the Atlantic Jewish Council, the Calgary Jewish Federation, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, the Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, the Segal Centre for Performing Arts, and the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.