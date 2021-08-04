“Learning is not just about the material. It is about connections, thought and the investigatve process,” marketing lecturer at Lasalle College Nino Colavecchio told The Suburban.During several lockdowns students and teachers alike learned that their programs would morph into virtual teaching platforms in order to protect their physical safety.
“We did not miss a beat,” Colavacchio explained. “The software was ready to go and we were up and running online very quickly. We thought that the first closure would only last for a short period of time.”
According to Colavecchio, his students as well as himself were forced to learn to adapt to a new method of teaching and learning. Physical eye contact cannot be compared to virtual eye contact. As a teacher and a student attempt to read each other, especially in subjects such as philosophy or any subject that involves socially-based variables, it is clear that those lessons are much more difficult to absorb in an online setting. “The system for teaching breaks down where the student and the teacher cannot relate one on one. On a positive note, we have adapted to online learning, but it is not the same and cannot be the same.”
Colavecchio, along with his colleagues never met some of the students that they taught during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Without the ‘in the same room’ connection and only virtual classrooms allowed according to the restrictions, the dynamic became a complex social project for teachers.
Technology by its sheer existence has caused multiple levels of physical communication separation, more severe with each generation. “It is like being forced to text rather than speaking,” Colavecchio explained.
In the framework of a pandemic, technology served as a saving grace, however beneficial, it is just not the same and cannot complete the neccesary organic interactions required to transmit knowledge regarding all subjects. “Certain aspects can be done virtually, but the one on one relationships with students are irreplaceable,” Colavecchio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.