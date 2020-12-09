Virtual event nets support for Alzheimer's society

A virtual evening raised $131,000 for Montrealers with Alzheimer's disease last month. The MEMO Evening 2020 was held for the benefit of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal, a unique networking event bringing together Montreal business leaders.
This entirely virtual edition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raised money to support the Alzheimer Society in its efforts to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer's disease within the community.
In response to the pandemic, the Alzheimer Society of Montreal team worked tirelessly to adapt its service offering, to meet growing demand, while adopting health measures aimed at guaranteeing a safe environment for its clientele.
Under the honorary chairmanship of Claude Paquin, President, Financial Services, at IG Wealth Management, the company has committed to donate $40,000 to support people with Alzheimer's disease, related disorders as well as their caregivers. IG Wealth Management is once again renewing its commitment and will sponsor the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's 2021which will take place across Canada on the last weekend of May.
For more information visit: alzheimermontreal.ca and facebook.com/Montreal.Alzheimer
