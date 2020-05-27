A Côte St. Luc meeting for residents of Districts 2, 6 and 8 will be held virtually 7:15 p.m. June 3, the city announced last week.
To take part in the district meeting, connect at CoteSaintLuc.org/VirtualDistrictMeeting.
"This is your opportunity to find out more about what is happening in your district and the community at large," says the city announcement. "Questions will be accepted and responded to via the chat section."
District meetings have normally been held in such venues as Côte St. Luc city hall and the Waldorf residence, but all local meetings have become virtual because of the COVID-19 virus.
The June 3 meeting will be hosted by Councillor Mike Cohen, who represents District 2 and is interim Councillor for District 8 east of Cavendish Blvd; and Councillor David Tordjman, who represents District 6 and is Interim Councillor for District 8 west of Cavendish Blvd. Both have been interim councillors since the passing of former District 8 councillor Ruth Kovac.
During the meeting, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in CSL.
"David and I will provide updates on what is new in our districts," Cohen says. "We expect some guests."
