Virtual ceremony to remember Canadian Jewish war dead Aug. 15

An Erev Yom Tov pre-Jewish high holiday memorial service for Canadian Jewish war fallen will be taking place virtually 10:30 a.m. Sunday Aug. 15.
Larry Rosenthal has been organizing the tribute for the last several years in tribute to his brother, gunner William Guy Rosenthal, who was killed in action in Sicily on July 25, 1943. The virtual ceremony is being put together by Federation CJA.
Amongst the scheduled speakers are Rosenthal, Rabbi Reuben Poupko, Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak, Colonel Alain Cohen of the Canadian Amed Forces, Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and many others.
Register to participate via federationcja-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MpCg-pj-RMevEPIqyg1CCQ?utm_source=ActiveCampaign&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Annual+Memorial+for+Fallen+Jewish+Soldiers&utm_campaign=EXE-20210803-21121-EN.
