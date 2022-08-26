Virtual academy offered to eligible students

Quebec’s nine English school boards are part of a Ministère de l’Éducation pilot project submitted by the EMSB to offer remote education to certain students to complete all their academic requirements.
Eligible students include those with a long-term medical condition who cannot attend school in person because of the severity of their needs. All requests must be accompanied by a recent (less than three months) recommendation from a professional in the health and/or social services sector; Students in a Sport-étude program / or elite athletes whose academic needs cannot be met in their local school due to lack of accessibility to specific courses (e.g. scientific math, chemistry, physics) or distance and scheduling conflicts with the sport organization and school; students from rural areas whose academic needs cannot be met in their local school due to lack of accessibility to specific courses (e.g. scientific math, chemistry, physics) and where transportation to an alternative school is not an option.
“Although physical school attendance is compulsory and beneficial for all students, we understand that for some students that this may pose a challenge and as a result, the following project has emerged and gives an opportunity to better meet the needs of all our students” reads a EMSB statement.
Only students living in Quebec and eligible for English education can attend the Quebec Virtual Academy, and to apply, ensure that you have English eligibility.
Applications must be made no later than Friday, September 9. For more information visit http://www.emsb.qc.ca/emsb/qva
