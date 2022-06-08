Violent crimes increased in 2021: SPVM report

Violent crimes increased in 2021 compared to the five previous years, says the SPVM's 2021 activity report.
"Like other major Canadian cities, Montreal has unfortunately seen much armed violence again this year," says a message from former police chief Sylvain Caron. "Although the figures show that Montreal is among the safest cities, we continue to feel a deep collective outrage at this violence and at the deaths of innocent victims."
Some of the figures:
• Thirty-six homicides in 2021, compared to 25 in 2019 and 2020, 32 in 2018, 24 in 2017, and 23 in 2016.
• One hundred and thirty-nine attempted murders, compared to 131 in 2020, 122 in 2019, 106 in 2018, 89 in 2017 and 99 in 2016.
• 14,233 assaults in 2021, compared to the previous high in the previous several years of 13,275 in 2019 and the previous low of 10,439 in 2016.
• Sexual assaults were at a six-year high at 2,365 in 2021, compared to less than 2,000 in the five previous years.
"The number of sexual assault cases rose 32.2% over the five-year average," the report says. "The media coverage of court cases, the filing of commission reports, including Rebâtir la confiance, and greater general public awareness have definitely contributed to an increase in reporting to the police."
• Robberies fell in 2021 compared to some previous years — 2,102 in 2021 compared to a high in the previous five years of 2,687 in 2016 and a low of 1,983 in 2020.
• Regarding domestic violence, "in 2021, in Montreal, five women died as a result of domestic or intra-family violence, constituting 13.5% of homicides. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic violence are indisputable, and the urgency to act remains a priority. For this reason, the SPVM enhanced its domestic violence resources by deploying the Section spécialisée en violence conjugale (SSVC), thanks to funding of just over $5 million over five years from the ministères de la Sécurité publique and de la Justice."
• Property crime "dropped in 2021, continuing the downward trend observed over past few years. This is primarily due to declines in break-ins, simple theft and misdemeanours. Specifically, the number of break-ins dropped by 35.7% in 2021 compared to the average of the last five years. Although this type of offence has been declining for several years, the pandemic seems to have accelerated the trend. The same is true for simple theft and misdemeanours, which declined by 17.1% and 12.4%, respectively, compared to the average of the last five years. That people were being confined to their homes due to health regulations, curfews and mandatory telework may explain these changes."
• Motor vehicle theft, on the other hand, showed "a significant increase in 2021 compared to the average of the last five years. This problem is of concern to the police forces of Quebec and Canada, as a rising trend seems to have set in over the last few years. Technological advances, the sophistication of tools used and the scarcity of vehicle and spare parts due to the pandemic are among the reasons for this significant increase. The SPVM works on prevention with motorists in conjunction with its municipal, provincial and federal partners to combat this issue."
The entire report can be seen, in its English version, at spvm.qc.ca/upload/02/2021_Activity_Report_SPVM_EN_VF.PDF.
